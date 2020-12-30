Kerala govt to relax curbs on temple festivals

As per this, the temple art forms can be staged in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

In a development that could well come as a relief for traditional stage artistes, the Kerala Government has decided to relax the curbs imposed on temple festivals in the wake of the spread of COVID-19. As per this stage performances will be allowed with permission of local bodies concerned and following COVID-19 protocol.

State Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said restrictions in connection with the festivities, would be relaxed in temples managed by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). TDB is an apex temple body in the southern state which manages over 1200 shrines.

The temple art forms can be staged in compliance with the COVID protocol, the minister said.

"With the permission of the respective local police and in adherence to COVID criteria, stage performances can be conducted in temples," he said.The decision was taken based on the petitions submitted by various organisations of artistes, the minister added.

Kerala Elephant Owners Federation too had urged the state government to lift the restrictions and to allow parading of elephants at temple festivals across Kerala. The federation had said that while most other sectors have been functioning, there was no reason why the festivals cannot resume following COVID-19 protocols.

The decision comes even as the state has tightened its vigil on the new variant of the novel coronavirus found in the UK.

On Tuesday, 18 people who returned from the UK and other countries to the state have tested positive for the coronavirus. However, it hasn't been confirmed if they are infected with the new genetic variant of the virus.

Four airports in the state have started special screenings for the passengers who returned from the UK or other European countries, according to health minister KK Shailaja. Samples of the 18 people have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The Health Minister on December 26 had announced that genetic mutations were found in the SARS-CoV-2 samples studied in the state.

