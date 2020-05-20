Kerala govt to prepare list of local doctors, spread awareness against COVID-19 stigma

CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Wednesday that the government will also arrange for transport for patients to go and consult the listed doctors.

news Coronavirus

In the wake of COVID-19, Kerala government has announced that to take care of aged people and those living with other ailments, the government will prepare a list of doctors ready for service in each locality. The district medical officers will prepare the list and hand it over to the district administration. These doctors will be available for the patients and the government will also arrange vehicles for these patients to consult the doctor. Patients will also be given the details of these doctors to contact them.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there is also a possibility of spread of other contagious diseases in the state as rains have started already. For this, the government has allocated Rs 11.83 crore for pre-monsoon cleaning in the state.

Meanwhile, as part of COVID-19 containment drive, the state has created 2,948 new temporary vacancies through the National Health Mission. Recently another 3,770 vacancies were announced by the state. The vacancies have been created for a total of 21 posts, â€œincluding for 38 doctors, 15 specialists, 20 dental surgeons, 72 staff nurses, 169 nursing assistants, 1,259 junior health inspectors, 749 junior public health nurses, and 358 cleaning staff," the Chief Minister said.

The CM has also said that student police cadets have been assigned to do awareness campaigns across the state. "They are assigned to give awareness about the importance of usage of masks among youths and elders. Inspector Generals R Sreejith and P Vijayan will be in charge of it," CM said.

The cadets will also spread awareness against ostracising individuals and families who have recovered from the novel coronavirus as well.