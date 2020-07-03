Kerala govt opposes anticipatory bail plea of Rehana Fathima in HC

The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea has been adjourned to July 7.

news Controversy

The Kerala government on Thursday opposed the anticipatory bail plea filed by activist Rehana Fathima in the High Court in a case over a controversial video with children. The government through its counsel argued that parents cannot make children do anything.

Rehana Fathima has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in a case pertaining to a controversial video posted in social media where her two children can be seen painting on her semi-nude body. The YouTube video was shared in Facebook on June 19 with a hashtag #BodyArtPolitics with a note stating that the video is meant to dispel societal taboo on nudity and sex.

The video became a controversy leading to a police case being registered following a complaint.

According to reports, while arguing to deny the anticipatory bail, senior public prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy who presented for the government, submitted to the court that there should not come a situation in which a person can do anything with their children, reports Media One.

Reportedly, the government further stated in court that â€˜even if it is for the purpose of art, a mother should not make children do such activities.â€™

The government counsel also added that the video has been viewed by over 51,000 people and that the actions come under POCSO Act.

The High Court had earlier sought the response of the state government in the matter, when Rehana Fathima approached the court for anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, Rehanaâ€™s counsel reportedly argued in court that the act was body art and that the charges cannot stand against her as it comes under individual freedom.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V, who considered the bail plea, adjourned the hearing to July 7.

Last week, though Kochi city police made an attempt to arrest the activist, she was found missing from her home.

Meanwhile, BSNL has sent a notice to Rehana, who is an ex-employee of the firm, asking to vacate the quarters citing that she was â€˜tarnishingâ€™ the firmâ€™s name in view of the POCSO case against her. Rehana was sacked by the firm in May following case against her for â€˜hurting religious sentimentsâ€™ after attempting to enter the Sabarimala temple.

Read: BSNL asks ex-employee Rehana Fathima to vacate quarters for 'tarnishing firm's image'

Watch: Rehana Fathima reacts after trying to visit Sabarimala temple