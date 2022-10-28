Kerala govt moves HC seeking cancellation of Eldhose Kunnappilly’s bail

The Thiruvananthapuram Sessions Court, had on October 20 granted anticipatory bail to Eldhose, who was booked in a case of assault and abuse based on a complaint by a woman.

The Kerala government on Friday, October 28, moved the High Court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly in a case of assault and abuse based on a complaint by a woman, who has accused him of assaulting her multiple times. The Thiruvananthapuram Sessions Court, had on October 20 granted anticipatory bail to Eldhose.

The government, in its plea, is seeking cancellation of the relief granted to him by a sessions court on October 20 by alleging that he is not cooperating with the investigation into the case, a lawyer associated with the matter said. The plea claims that the Perumbavoor MLA was threatening witnesses in the case.

The government contended that his custodial interrogation was necessary. Two days after he was given anticipatory bail, the Congress in Kerala suspended him from the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and District Congress Committee (DCC) memberships for six months. The KPCC, in a statement, said that the explanation provided by the MLA for the allegations against him was not satisfactory and the party has suspended him from the KPCC and DCC memberships for six months.

Meanwhile, after he was granted anticipatory bail, Eldhose appeared before the media and claimed innocence, adding that he could prove the charges against him were wrong in court and could come out clean.

Besides rape and attempt to murder, the Congress MLA has also been charged with assault following a complaint from the alleged victim who stated that he had abducted and manhandled her. The case was filed against three accused, including the MLA's personal assistant and a friend. The survivor claimed that Kunnappilly offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him.

