Kerala govt marks COVID-19 containment zones in Thiruvananthapuram: Full list

Only essential services will be allowed inside these containment zones.

The Thiruvananthapuram administration in Kerala has marked containment zones in the district as COVID-19 cases have continued to rise. In an order dated April 13, 2021, the district administration listed out several containment zones including Nemom, Pappanamcode, Attukal and Thuruthy among other areas. The order states that in the following containment zones, strict restrictions will be imposed.

Only essential activities will be allowed inside containment zones such as shops selling groceries, medicines, food items, and essential government services including police, health, revenue, LSG (Local Self Government), water, electricity, and other central and state government establishments. The wards adjoining containment zones will also be treated as areas which need special attention in terms of public health service.

Kerala has imposed further restrictions to control spread of COVID-19 in the state. No passengers will be allowed to travel standing in buses. The government has also asked people to avoid public gatherings such as Iftar parties, and has appealed to religious leaders and others to have discussions regarding the same.

Only 200 people will be allowed for outdoor functions and indoor events will have to restrict crowds to 100. Shops have also been directed to close after 9 pm. Civil Supplies Corporation, Horticop, Poultry Corporation, Matsyafed and Milma have been asked to jointly open an online portal for door delivery of products.

Kerala reported 8778 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. With this, the test positivity rate (TPR) in the state stands at 13.45% for Wednesday and 10.25% for the last seven days. A total of 65,258 samples were tested in the last 24 hours out of which 8778 turned positive. The total number of deaths in the state currently stands at 4858. In the last 24-hour period, 22 deaths have been confirmed due to COVID-19. Among the districts recording the most number of cases are Ernakulam (1126), Kozhikode (1098), Malappuram (888) and Kottayam (816).

The list is reviwed everyday and updated every week. View the full list of containment zones here.

Full list