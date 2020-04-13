Kerala govt issues protocols for COVID-19 rapid testing, identifies 4 priority groups

Rapid testing kits are serology-based tests which check for the presence of an antibody that will be found only if a particular pathogen is present in the body.

Officials from the state of Kerala had earlier announced that the state would begin to implement antibody-based rapid testing for detecting coronavirus disease cases. Following up with this, the state government has introduced its guidelines on the usage of these testing kits with the idea of identifying cases of community transmission and to determine the extent of herd immunity in the population.

“The testing kits have not yet been received, we will update as and when we receive them. The guidelines have been developed and will help to take up sampling in the population,” nodal officer Dr Amar Fettle told TNM. He further added that these testing kits can be used to determine the presence of antibodies to the coronavirus but that they are not to be used as a diagnostic tool.

The guidelines have identified four main “priority groups”: The first are healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and other medical personnel who are at high risk of exposure to the virus. This group is further divided into two: healthcare workers who are in direct contact with an individual who has been confirmed positive for COVID-19 via real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and those working in institutions which do not deal with patients who are positive for COVID-19 as confirmed by RT-PCR.

For the first subcategory, ten thousand testing kits will be allotted and kits will be divided among the 14 districts in the state based on the number of individuals who fall under this category. The state will enlist the help of the Director of Health Services (DHS) who will provide a district-wise list to the District Surveillance Officer of those who fall under this group.

For those who fall under the second subcategory of healthcare workers, who work at institutions including Public Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), Taluk Headquarters Hospitals, District Hospitals and General Hospitals, 15,000 testing kits have been allocated. The guidelines have stated that 5 test kits will be issued per PHC, 10 test kits per CHC, and 20 kits each to taluk, district and general hospitals.

Priority group 2 is also divided into 2 subsections: Government and its associated functionaries who have maximum contact with the public and specific categories of individuals in the public who also have a greater exposure to the general public. A total of 25,000 kits will be allocated for this group. The District Collector will select a random sample of individuals to be tested. Individuals from the serological surveillance team at the district level will have to create a schedule for testing and will dispatch others in the team to collect samples from one taluk per day.

The first group includes police personnel, healthcare workers such as ASHAs, LSGD functionaries, and Anganwadi workers. 20,000 kits have been allocated to this group with 500 kits allocated to all except for Anganwadi workers for whom 300 kits have been allocated. Individuals from the second group have been identified as “persons working at ration shops, those delivering food and grocery and those involved in running community kitchens.” A total of 5000 kits have been set-aside for this group. The serological surveillance team will set up a similar function here and plan a testing schedule for the different taluks.

The next group is ‘Priority category 3’. These are individuals who have been placed under home quarantine. A total of 25,000 kits has been allocated for this group. Distribution of these kits will be according to the proportion of such individuals per district.

The final group is individuals identified as ‘Priority category 4’, or vulnerable individuals in a population, namely those above the age of 60. 20,000 kits will be allocated for this category.

A ‘sero-surveillance’ or serological surveillance team will be formed for the purpose of going to different districts and taluks to conduct the tests on the identified individuals. Each district will have one such team, which will be put together by the district medical officer (DMO) and will have a doctor, nurse, lab technician, an assistant, and a driver. A vehicle and personal protective equipment (PPE) will be provided to the team members.

Though the rapid tests cannot diagnose an active infection of the coronavirus, the Kerala government had earlier stated in a release that it will be able to determine if there has been recent exposure to the virus. The use of these tests will also be able to help figure out if there has been any community transmission.