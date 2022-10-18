Kerala govt intensifies preventive steps as new COVID variants reported abroad

Health Minister Veena George said that even though COVID-19 infections in Kerala are decreasing at present, samples were being regularly sent to check for the presence of any new genetic variant.

In view of new genetic variants of COVID-19 being reported from different parts of the world, the Kerala government has said it is intensifying preventive measures in the state. As the new genetic variants — XBB and XBB1 — of COVID-19 are more contagious than the earlier ones, everyone — especially the elderly and those suffering from comorbid conditions — should be more careful and wear masks properly for self protection, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said in a statement on Monday, October 17.

“Since the elderly and people with comorbidities are more likely to be severely affected by the new COVID variants, they as well as healthcare workers must take the booster/ precautionary dose of the vaccine,” the minister said. She also requested that masks be worn at airports and in closed public places, further pointing out that around 1.8% of those infected by the new variants may require hospitalisation, but as of now there was no cause for concern.

Veena also said that even though the COVID-19 infections in the state are decreasing at present, samples were being regularly sent to check for the presence of any new genetic variant. In the wake of the latest situation, more samples will be sent for genetic testing, she added.

Besides that, a separate set of guidelines would be issued with respect to the influenza cases that are also being reported, the minister said.

Meanwhile, according to some reports, the first case of BF.7 has been detected by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research centre. This new Omicron variant is also considered to be highly infectious and has a greater transmissibility. Omicron sub-variants — BA.5.1.7 and BF.7 — after emerging from a region of Mongolia in China are also now making their way to other parts and posing fresh threats. Reportedly, Omicron variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 are behind the recent surge in the COVID-19 cases in China. However, experts have advised precaution and COVID-appropriate behaviour ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 26,834 cases, accounting for 0.06% of the country's total positive cases. India's daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.86%, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.02% on Monday.

With inputs from IANS