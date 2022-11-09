Kerala govt to bring ordinance seeking removal of Governor as chancellor

The ordinance, seeking to amend the University Act, was discussed in the Kerala Cabinet on November 9.

The row between the Kerala government and Governor escalated on Wednesday November 9, after the state cabinet decided to bring in a legislature that will curb the Governorâ€™s powers as chancellor of universities. The ordinance to amend the University Act seeks to remove Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from the post of chancellor to all state-run universities in Kerala.

The Kerala Governor and government have been at loggerheads for months over several issues, including charges of nepotism by the ruling government in appointments to universities. However, the opposition Congress has spoken out against the ordinance. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, on hearing about the ordinance, said under no circumstances will the Congress-led opposition be a party to it. "This cannot happen in Kerala because if this becomes law, then all the appointments including that of vice-chancellor, staff will be made from the CPI(M) state party headquarters," he said.

Earlier in September, the Kerala government passed the contentious University Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022, which would result in curtailing the powers of the Governor as Chancellor of state universities. The Bill also clips the powers of the Governor in appointing Vice Chancellors to universities.

The row between the Kerala government and Raj Bhavan has escalated since then, with both parties levelling allegations against each other. On November 7, the Governor alleged that a system of "oligarchy" is prevailing in CPI(M)-ruled state, and it was evident from the incidents of party cadres being appointed in government jobs. He also alleged that Vice Chancellors of universities were not being allowed to do their jobs. Referring to the SFI protest against Ciza Thomas who was recently appointed by him as the VC in-charge of Kerala's Abdul Kalam Technological University, Khan said, "Right now, a situation is being created where the Vice-Chancellors are being stopped from performing their duties. Law and order issues are being created. I am threatened with dire consequences. I am ready to face. Let them come where they want to come."

