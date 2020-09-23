Kerala govt to approach PCI against media reports on Secretariat fire

Opposition parties had alleged that it was a deliberate attempt to destroy files related to the gold smuggling case.

The Kerala government will seek legal advice to take action against those who â€˜deliberatelyâ€™ published misguiding news reports about the fire in the Thiruvananthapuram Secretariat last month. Complaints shall be sent to the Press Council of India and other authorities. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The fire had broken out at the protocol office of the General Administration Department of the Secretariat on the evening of August 25. The Opposition parties including the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised their voice, alleging that the fire was a deliberate attempt to destroy files related to the gold smuggling case. Several protests were held across the state.

The government had maintained that all important files were safe and everything was backed up in the e-office system. State Protocol Office B Sunil Kumar then told TNM that the few files that got destroyed were old documents, related to bookings of government guest houses.

"Legal advice of the Advocate General would be sought to take action and file case as per Section 199 (2) -- prosecution for offence of defamation committed against constitutional functionaries and public servants -- for publishing defamatory news about those who are engaged in official work. It has been decided to give complaint regarding the defamatory news to the Press Council of India and other authorities," said a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

Investigation report by Director General of Police (DGP) of Fire Force R Sreelekha found that a ceiling fan running nonstop had led to the fire. The fan resulted in short circuit and produced smoke, and the fire broke out due to a gust of wind on opening the room. An inquiry led by the Public Works Department also found this to be cause of the fire.

