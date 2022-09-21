Kerala Governor signs five Bills, skips Lokayukta Bill

A total of 11 bills including the contentious LokAyukta (Amendment) Bill and University Laws (Amendment) Bill, had been sent for the Governor's assent which he had refused to sign.

Amidst escalating tussle with the Kerala government, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday, September 21, signed five bills passed by the Assembly recently, but left out the contentious ones, including the Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill. According to sources, the files which Khan signed were "non-controversial" ones. "The Governor gave assent to five files considering people's welfare," Raj Bhavan sources said. He signed the bills before leaving for New Delhi this evening.

After the recently concluded assembly session, a total of 11 bills including the contentious Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill and University Laws (Amendment) Bill, had been sent for the Governor's assent. However, Khan had repeatedly made it clear that he won't sign these two controversial bills. The decision on the other four bills was also reportedly pending.

According to Mathrubhumi, the Bills that the governor signed include the Kerala Jewellery Workersâ€™ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Ordinance, Kerala Fiscal Responsibility Bill, and Kerala Local Self Government Common Service Ordinance. The Governor had already signed the Bill that repealed the decision to leave Waqf Board appointments to the Public Service Commission.

The Governor's move comes two days after he held an unprecedented press conference at the Raj Bhavan to release video clips of the alleged heckling against him at Kannur University in 2019 and letters sent to him by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on interference in university matters. At the press meet, Khan had also accused the chief minister and the state government of using â€˜pressure tacticsâ€™ against the Raj Bhavan and using force to silence voices of dissent.

The governor had also indicated that he was against the University Laws and LokAyukta Amendment Bills. The ruling CPI(M), on Tuesday, September 20, had accused Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of creating a 'constitutional crisis' in the state at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).