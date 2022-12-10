Kerala Governor says state govts don’t have sole jurisdiction over universities

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s comments come days after the Left government introduced the University Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly to replace the Governor as the Chancellor of universities.

news Politics

Days after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government introduced a Bill in the Assembly to replace the Governor as the Chancellor of universities, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday, December 10, said the state government does not have the ‘sole jurisdiction’ over universities and they could not do something unilaterally. The University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations are one and the same for the whole country and it would prevail, he said, quoting various court judgements in this regard.

In the recent apex court verdict in the case of West Bengal, the Supreme Court has made it clear that the state government has no role in the appointment of Vice-Chancellor, the Governor told reporters in New Delhi when his reaction was sought on the matter. "Then how can they have a role in the appointment of Chancellor", Khan asked.

Taking a dig at the Left government, which recently introduced the University Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly, the Governor said they feel that they can change the chancellor and appoint the vice-chancellors of their choice who in turn will appoint their relatives in various roles. "They know they can't do it. Education s in the Concurrent List. The state government does not have the sole jurisdiction over the universities. How can you do something unilaterally?," the Governor said.

Khan said his objective is that the student community of the state should not suffer but obstacles are created purposely (by the government). "We want to have in the country a kind of education system which is not different in one state from the other. And that is why the UGC regulation, which according to the Supreme Court, will prevail over the state legislation. They are one and the same for the whole country and UGC regulations will prevail. And then, what is the question,” the Governor said.

The Left government in Kerala on Wednesday, December 7, introduced the University Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly to replace the Governor as the Chancellor of universities in Kerala and appoint eminent academicians in the top post, even as the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) contended that the move would downgrade varsities as mere ‘government departments.'

Law Minister P Rajeeve introduced the Bill in the House amidst the continuing tussle between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government over various issues, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of universities. According to the Bill, the government shall appoint an academician of high repute or a person of eminence in any of the fields of science, including agriculture and veterinary science, technology, medicine, social science, humanities, literature, art, culture, law or public administration, as the Chancellor of the University.