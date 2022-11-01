Kerala government, leaders extend Kerala Piravi wishes

Kerala Piravi, or Kerala Day, is celebrated on November 1, when the state of Kerala was formed in 1956.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, October 31, extended their greetings to all Malayalis on the eve of Kerala Day, when the state of Kerala came into existence 65 years ago. November 1 is celebrated as Kerala Piravi or Kerala Day, the day that the state was born. While the Governor, in his wishes, said everyone should contribute towards development and progress of Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the public to firmly pledge to unite against the forces trying to pollute the consciousness of the people and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the state. "My heartiest wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the occasion of Kerala Piravi (Kerala Day). Hand in hand, let us make greater contributions towards the development and progress of our beloved State, the strengthening of our social harmony and the enrichment of our mother tongue, Malayalam," the Governor said in his greetings, according to a Raj Bhavan release.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, in his message, said, "A peaceful social environment was very important for the creation of a new Kerala and some people have gone out of their way to try and prevent it." He added, "The state's status as one free of communal tensions and with good law and order was upsetting such people. Therefore, we need to be vigilant against those who try to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the state," he further said, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In the CMO statement and a Facebook post, CM Pinarayi Vijayan also spoke about curbing the drug menace in the state and eradicating it. He also said, "Great vigilance should be exercised against those who try to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the state."

He also spoke about the need to challenge superstitions and outdated customs for the progress of the state and how returning to them could create a situation leading to the loss of scientific awareness and rationality. "This Kerala Day is also an occasion to take a firm pledge to unite with one mind against such forces that pollute the consciousness of the people," Vijayan said.