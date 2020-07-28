Kerala gold smuggling: Customs take key accused Swapna and Sandeep into custody

This is the first time the Customs is taking custody of Swapna and Sandeep after they were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Bengaluru on July 11.

news Gold smuggling case

The Customs Department has taken Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair- the two key accused in the controversial Kerala gold smuggling case, into its custody. This is the first time the Customs is taking custody of the two accused, though their arrest was recorded after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) nabbed the duo from Bengaluru on July 11.

The Customs department obtained five day custody of the duo from the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court in Ernakulam, on Tuesday.

The Customs Department has earlier, seized 30 kg gold from a camouflaged consular bag that reached Trivandrum International Airport from UAE. Though one of the key accused, Sarith PS, was arrested a day after the seizure, Swapna and Sandeep had been on the run for days. The duo was then arrested by NIA and a parallel probe into the incident on the pretext that the smuggled gold could be used for funding terrorism in India commenced.

While granting the custody permission of the duo, the court stated that custody of the accused was important to cross check statements given by senior Kerala IAS officer M Sivasankar, regarding the controversial case. Sivasankar who was earlier questioned by the Customs Department and is now being interrogated for a third time by the NIA.

Read: Kerala gold smuggling: Sivasankar IAS to be quizzed by NIA for second consecutive day

“The investigation is at a nascent stage and statements of some high profile persons are being recorded by the Customs as well as NIA. In this context, I find force in the submission of the Special Prosecutor that cross checking of those statements are essential to test the credibility and also to unravel the truth,” the court said.

Moreover, the court also said that the accused are yet to be identified by witnesses in the case.

Meanwhile, the NIA has taken Malappuram native KT Ramees into its custody. Ramees who is allegedly a distributor of the smuggled gold, had been arrested by the Customs and was in its custody till Monday. On Tuesday, as the custody period of the Customs ended, NIA which had earlier recorded the arrest of Ramees took him into custody for interrogation on Tuesday.

Ramees is the fifth accused in the case registered by the NIA. The other four accused are Sarith, Swapna, Faisal Fareed and Sandeep. Faisal, who is in the UAE, is yet to be arrested.

The NIA had recently stated to the special court in Kochi that, on questioning Sandeep and Swapna, it came to light that Ramees was identified as one of the kingpins. NIA had stated that Ramees had ‘insisted on smuggling gold in large quantities and maximum numbers during the lockdown period’. Notably, Sandeep has given statements to NIA about the ‘suspected unlawful activities’ of Ramees which will ‘affect security of the nation”.

Meanwhile, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court in Ernakulam has issued non-bailable warrant against Faisal Fareed and Muvattupuzha native Rabins KH. According to reports, Rabins is also in UAE along with Faisal Fareed and is suspected to be involved in the crime.

Read: How NIA traced gold smuggling accused Swapna and Sandeep to Bengaluru

Watch: 30 Kg gold seized by Customs in the controversial gold smuggling case