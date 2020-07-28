Kerala gold smuggling: Sivasankar IAS to be quizzed by NIA for second consecutive day

Senior IAS officer M Sivasankar was questioned for almost 9 hours by the NIA on Monday.

news Gold Smuggling Case

After almost nine hours of questioning senior IAS officer M Sivasankar, in the Kerala gold smuggling case on Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has decided to continue questioning him on Tuesday. Sivasankar has been issued a summons notice for this.

The suspended bureaucrat had reached the Kochi office of NIA on Monday morning, where he was questioned to understand if he conspired with the key accused, including PS Sarith and Swapna Suresh, in smuggling gold into the country. He was suspended as the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister as well as the Secretary of the Information Technology (IT) department for his alleged relationship with the accused.

The questioning, which started at 10 am on Monday, extended to 7 pm, following which he was let off. Notably, despite the long hours of questioning by top officials of the NIA, the investigation officials seem to have not received full clarity on the alleged connection of Sivasankar with the accused in the case. Sivasankar was questioned reportedly by top NIA officials including Additional Superintendent of Police AP Shoukathali, Deputy Superintendent of Police Radhakrishna Pillai and KB Vandhana IPS.

Sivasankar has reportedly sought NIA’s permission to meet his advocate. Notably, Sivasankar’s advocate, S Rajeev, is also the counsel for Sarith, one of the key accused in the gold smuggling case.

Though Sivasankar did not comment to the media while entering the NIA office or while coming out, Rajeev confirmed that Sivasankar has been summoned for questioning on Tuesday.

“I spoke with him before he went for questioning, and I have understood that he has no involvement in the gold smuggling case or with the accused in the alleged crime,” said Rajeev.

This is the second time that Sivasankar was being questioned by the NIA in connection with the case. Earlier on July 23, he was questioned for nearly five hours at the NIA office in Thiruvananthapuram. Prior to that, he was questioned by the Customs department for over seven hours on July 14. So far, Sivasankar has not been named as an accused in the case by the NIA or Customs.

But proof of his alleged close connection with the accused had surfaced, following which he was suspended from service. Leaked call records showed that Sarith had contacted Sivasankar multiple times between April and July.

He was also accused of asking Arun Balachandran, former employee of the IT department, to book an apartment for Swapna. It is alleged that the plan to smuggle gold was hatched in this apartment.

As the CM’s most trusted bureaucrat, Sivasankar had enjoyed support during the Sprinklr data breach controversy and the e-mobility project controversy involving PricewaterHouseCoopers Pvt Ltd, a private consultancy firm. However, when the gold smuggling case surfaced, the CM took action against Sivasankar and removed him from his post under the Kerala government.