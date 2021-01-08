The Kerala Assembly's budget session got off to a stormy start on Friday as opposition parties raised slogans in the House, targeting Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan over his alleged links with accused in the sensational gold smuggling case. The Speaker and his office have been embroiled in a controversy after his Assistant Private Secretary K Ayyappan did not appear before the Customs Department, despite two summons that were issued. However Ayyappan has reportedly appeared on Friday.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator M Ummer had filed a motion of no-confidence against the Speaker, contending that he is under the scanner over his alleged contacts with the gold smuggling accused, and hence must demit the office. The letter said that the Speaker had lowered the esteem of the Assembly by associating with the accused in the controversial case. The Speaker on Thursday said that the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly would decide on the notice.

Meanwhile, the Speaker continued to insist that his permission was needed to serve a legal notice to his personal staff member for the Customs to question him. Legislature Secretary SV Unnikrishnan Nair in a letter to the Customs Superintendent stated that the Speaker's permission should be sought if a warrant or a summons is issued to the staff of the Legislative Assembly.

In a press meet on Thursday, the Speaker had said that a legal process, whether civil or criminal, cannot be carried out within the Assembly precincts without the Speaker's permission, citing Rule 165 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business. He however said that no investigation will be blocked.

Earlier too, the Speaker had refuted allegations of his connections with any of the accused in the gold smuggling case. BJP Kerala president K Surendran had alleged that the Speaker had close connections with the accused persons in the gold smuggling case and that his foreign trips were linked to them. The Speaker however, had refuted this and said that his visit to foreign countries was either as a guest on invitation by some organisation or to visit his siblings who lived abroad.

