Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA takes alleged mastermind Rameez KT on evidence trail

The office of C-apt was searched based on evidence that the UAE Consulate Generalâ€™s office was in constant touch with the government run institution.

The Customs Department searched the office of a Kerala state government run institution on Friday, in connection with the gold smuggling case. The Kerala State Centre for Advanced Printing and Training or C-apt is the institution that has come under the spotlight.

Custom sleuths on Friday searched the C-apt office in Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, after it was learned that the office of the UAE Consulate General had been in constant touch with the C-apt office earlier. C-apt functions under the chairmanship of Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, whose name had earlier done the rounds in connection with the gold smuggling case.

According to reports, the Customs Department has sought details on the visits made by the Consulate vehicle to the C-apt office and about some literature which was reportedly printed at the C-apt office. It was also reported that a few parcels were delivered to the C-apt office from the Consulate, which reportedly had to do with Ramzan kits supplied in the Malappuram and Tanur constituencies which KT Jaleel represents.

The minister had earlier attracted controversy when call records data showed that calls had been made between KT Jaleel and accused Swapna Suresh.

NIA takes Rameez KT for evidence collection

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency which is probing the terror funding angle in the smuggling case took KT Rameez, an alleged kingpin in the case, for evidence collection.

Rameez was sent to the agencyâ€™s custody last Tuesday for a week. The NIA is currently probing his connections in Thiruvananthapuram, the places where he conspired to sell the smuggled gold and if the chain has any extremist links.