Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA files chargesheet

The main accused in the case had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, the chargesheet says.

news Gold smuggling

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the controversial Kerala gold smuggling case on Tuesday filed chargesheet against 20 accused persons before a special court in Kochi. All the accused, including key accused Sarith PS and Swapna Prabha Suresh, both residents of Thiruvananthapuram, have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), an NIA spokesperson said.

Ramees KT, Jalal AM, Mohammed Shafi P, Saidalavi E, Abdu PT, Rabins Hameed, Muhammedali Ebrahim, Muhammedali, Sharafuddeen KT, Mohammed Shafeeq A, Hamzath Abdulsalam, Samju TM, Hamjad Ali K, Jifsal CV, Aboobacker P, Muhammed Abdu Shameem KV, Abdul Hameed and Shamshudeen have also been named in the chargesheet. Sandeep Nair, who was initially named as fourth accused in the case, had turned approver.

Swapna and Sarith were former employees of the UAE consulate and they allegedly used their past connection to smuggle gold using the diplomatic channel, the official said.

The case was registered by the NIA on July 10, 2020 against Sarith, Swapna, Faisal Fareed, Sandeep Nair and others under sections of the UAPA after the seizure of around 30 kg of gold on July 5, 2020 at Trivandrum International Airport by Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate. The diplomatic cargo was addressed to the Charge D' Affaires at the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Thiruvananthapuram. The consignment was found camouflaged in a diplomatic baggage from the UAE that is exempted from inspection in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

Absconding accused Swapna and Sandeep were arrested by the NIA from Bengaluru on July 11, 2020.

During the investigation, 31 more people, who had conspired and financed gold smuggling were arraigned as accused in the case. These accused had also allegedly facilitated disposal of the contraband and transfer of proceeds thereof to the UAE through hawala channels, for purchasing and smuggling more gold, with the intention of threatening the economic security of India. So far, 21 accused have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case, while eight are absconding.

Read: The Kerala gold smuggling case and all its controversies: An exhaustive explainer

The NIA investigation revealed that the accused had knowingly conspired since June 2019, raised funds and smuggled around 167 kg of gold into the country from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between November 2019 and June 2020 through diplomatic channel.

The main accused in the case had planned to smuggle more gold from countries such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

The probe against the absconding accused and others who had facilitated them is on, the NIA said.

Besides the NIA, the ED the Customs and the Income Tax Department probed the accused involved in the case.

Watch video of the smuggled gold

In a report submitted to the court, the NIA also said it is suspected that the accused had used the proceeds of smuggling for financing terrorism through various means.

The accused deliberately used the diplomatic baggage of the UAE as a cover to transact illegal business and it may have serious repercussions in India's diplomatic relations with the UAE government and it is prejudicial to the monetary and economic security of India as well, the NIA said.

IAS officer M Sivasakar was removed as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state IT Secretary over his alleged links with Suresh and other accused in the case.