Kerala gold smuggling case: ED moves HC to cancel judicial probe ordered by Pinarayi

The Enforcement Directorate argued that the Kerala government did not have the jurisdiction to order the probe against a central agency.

news Gold Smuggling Case

The Enforcement Directorate on June 24, Thursday, approached the Kerala High Court with a petition seeking the court's intervention to cancel the judicial probe ordered by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against ED officials who allegedly pressurised two prime accused in the gold smuggling case to confess against him. In their petition, the ED stated that Pinarayi has violated his official position by ordering this judicial probe and argued that the Kerala government had no right to do so. Even though the probe was announced during the fag end of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, the orders appointing Justice (retd) VK Mohan came after Pinarayi retained power in the April 6 Assembly polls, but before he was sworn in a second time.

The commission had given an advertisement asking those who want to give a statement to do so. The BJP has expressed concern over the manner in which Pinarayi had gone ahead and set up the commission, which they termed an attack on the federal structure. The premise of this judicial probe is based on a complaint by two women police officials, who said the accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, was allegedly being pressurised to testify against Pinarayi.

According to the two women police officials, who were providing security to Swapna Suresh when in judicial custody, they heard ED officials pressurising Swapna to name the CM. Incidentally when the state registered a case through the Crime Branch and then announced a judicial probe, Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman among others had slammed the move by the Kerala government.

In April, Pinarayi suffered a setback after the Kerala High Court quashed the two First Information Reports registered against the Enforcement Directorate officials by the Crime Branch unit of the Kerala police in the same case.