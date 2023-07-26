Kerala to get second Vande Bharat train soon: State BJP chief K Surendran

Kerala BJP president K Surendran said that the official announcement regarding the train, which will run from Kasargod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, will be made soon.

news News

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala state president K Surendran has said that the Ministry of Railways will allocate a second Vande Bharat train for the state. Speaking to media persons after meeting with the Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in New Delhi, Surendran said that the state BJP delegation requested the Minister to grant a second Vande Bharat train for Kerala. He said that he has received an assurance to this effect from the Minister. Surendran also said that the official announcement regarding the train, which will run from Kasargod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, will be made soon.

“A new Vande Bharat train, running parallel to the current Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod service but in the Kasargod-Thiruvananthapuram direction, will be granted soon. The people of Kerala have received the Vande Bharat Express well. Adding one more Vande Bharat service will be helpful for passengers in Kerala,” Surendran told the media.

On July 21, BJP national executive member PK Krishnadas, who is also the incumbent chairman of the Railway Passengers Amenities Committee, had said that he had met with the Railways Minister to present the case for a second Vande Bharat train in Kerala.

Surendran also added that Kerala’s SilverLine project is “a closed chapter”. “The SilverLine project, with DPR currently proposed, will not happen in Kerala under any circumstances. We are sure of it,” he stated.

The state received its first Vande Bharat Express in April this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train from Thiruvananthapuram on April 25.

The Vande Bharat is a semi-high speed train service. The trains, flagged off by the Prime Minister himself in various Indian states, are designed to run at a speed of 110 kmph to 130 kmph. However, the actual average running speed of the trains have been observed to between 63 kmph and 96 kmph, The Hindu reported.