Kerala: Forced to marry outside church, Knanaya Catholic man files contempt of court plea

In May this year, Jestin, a Knanaya Catholic was forced to marry his bride Vijimol, a non-Knanaya Catholic, after they were refused the NOC needed for a church wedding, despite a court order in their favour.

news Religion

Jestin John, a Knanaya Catholic in Kerala, has approached the High Court alleging contempt of court by the Metropolitan Archbishop and parish priest for not allowing his marriage to a non-Knanaya Catholic within the church. In May this year, Vijimol and Jestin were forced to get married in a small non-religious ceremony outside the venue after the church authorities refused to issue the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) needed for a church wedding. In his petition, Jestin said that the denial of his marriage in church was a violation of an earlier court order that allowed a Knanaya Catholic's marriage with a Catholic of another diocese.

The petition names Bishop Mathew Moolakatte, the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Knanaya Archeparchy and Stijo Stephen, parish priest of St Ann’s Church, Kottody, Kasargod, which is Jestin's church, as respondents. The wedding was to take place at the Kottody St Xavier's Syro Malabar Church in Kasargod where Vijimol is a member. However, ahead the wedding, Jestin's Knanaya church refused to issue the NOC that was required to perform the ceremony at the St Xavier's church.

Jestin and Vijimol's betrothal had taken place on April 17, after which the wedding announcements were pinned up in both the bride and groom's churches.

Knanaya Catholics are believed to have originated from the Jewish-Christian community that migrated to Kerala from southern Mesopotamia in AD 345. The community has strictly followed endogamy down the centuries, not allowing marriages of anyone within the community with a person outside the sect, citing culture and tradition and maintaining the “purity” of their bloodline.

For more than 30 years, the Knanaya Catholic Naveekarana Samiti or KCNS has been advocating reforms within the community including an end to the practice of endogamy. Their legal battle had finally resulted in the court order from the Kottayam sub court which allowed Knanaya Catholics to marry outside the community and retain their church membership.

Jestin who hoped to make use of the court order for a church wedding, quotes part of it in his petition: "If any member of a church under the Kottayam archdiocese wishes to marry a Catholic from another diocese, he/she can make a request to the archbishop or the archdiocese for issuance of ‘vivaha kuri’ or no-objection certificate. On receipt of the request, the archdiocese should issue the vivaha kuri or no-objection certificate, without insisting on any letter of relinquishment of that person’s membership with the Kottayam archdiocese”.