Kerala Film Chamber bans YouTubers from taking audience response at theatres

In a move to bring down 'targeted campaigns' against films, the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Wednesday, 8 February, decided to impose certain restrictions on reviewers of online platforms within theater compounds. The KFCC has banned online reviewers who record reviews outside the theater as viewers exit after shows.

Vijayakumar, president of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), told TNM that YouTube reviewers who usually shoot audience reviews as soon as the show is over will be banned from the premises of theaters. â€œSuch recordings will not be allowed. Many producers have been complaining that there are targeted campaigns against films by YouTube channels, which adversely affect the revenue and reputation of films," he added. However, this does not mean that reviewers cannot post their reviews. They may watch the movie and post their own reviews online, as long as they are recorded outside the theater compound.

Meanwhile, Liberty Basheer, President of the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation, said that this is not a practical move. "If the film is good, negative reviews cannot affect it. If the film is bad, there will be negative reviews and it will affect the revenue," he said.

It was also decided that the window period between theatrical release and OTT (Over-the-Top) release will be 42 days. This will come into effect from 1 April, 2023, according to reports. Earlier, similar rules have been implemented in the Telugu and Tamil film industries as well, where the respective industries have fixed the OTT release window between 8 and 4 weeks. It is mandatory for all the new movie contracts to keep to this pre-decided time gap.