Kerala film body launches online platform for short films and documentaries

The Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI) Keralam launched the platform on October 2 with a screening of the documentary ‘Remembering Mahatma’.

A permanent platform for showcasing short films and documentaries has been launched by the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI) Keralam. Launched on the evening of October 2, marking Gandhi Jayanti, the online platform was inaugurated by playing a documentary titled Remembering Mahatma, made by Thodupuzha Film Society.

"FFSI has been conducting online film festivals during the last one and a half years when theatres were closed due to COVID-19. Quite a lot of good short films and documentaries have been made during the pandemic. There should be a space to showcase these creations," says Jyothi Narayanan, executive committee member of FFSI Keralam.

Anyone who has made a short film or documentary can make a request to have their work screened on the platform - ffsikeralam.online. “There will be a selection committee to screen out films which are problematic in some manner, say if they are anti-social or such. But other than that all films will be accepted,” Jyothi adds.

It is free for people who would like to view the films as well. Two films will be released every week on the platform. “It may remain there till the next week when new movies are uploaded. Or it may remain there longer, depending on how the filmmakers want it. Some may want to take it to film festivals and not have it online for a while,” Jyothi says.

FFSI-Keralam which is an association of various film societies in the state, organises the SiGNS film festival and gives away the John Abraham (named after renowned late director) film awards every year. Film societies played a huge role in bringing world cinema to the people of Kerala before film festivals were organised in the state. The FFSI has also been organising online film festivals in recent months, the last one being dedicated to the films of renowned filmmaker KG George.