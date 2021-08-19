A fast track court in Thiruvananthapuram has sentenced a convict for 20 years under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and various other sections. A history sheeter, Arun aka Gundu Arun of Barton Hill Colony, was convicted for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. Additionally, he has about 20 cases against him, including a murder case.

The court sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under section 6 of POCSO, and another 13 years for the other charges. However, the court ordered that the sentences can be served simultaneously, amounting to a total time of 20 years. The court also fined the accused Rs 88,000. If he fails to pay the amount, he will serve another three months in prison. The court ordered that the fine amount be given to the survivor. The court has also asked the government to provide compensation to the survivor.

The assault of the 16-year-old happened in May 2019. Arun trespassed the survivor's house while her parents were away. He also attacked her 15-year-old brother who tried to help her. The convict then dragged the minor to a shed behind their house where he assaulted her. He fled from there after neighbours rushed to the house hearing the commotion.

Arun was later arrested by the Museum police. He is also said to have threatened the girl's father and witnesses.

Arun is an accused in a murder that took place in a bar in Kilimanoor. Public Prosecutor RS Vijayamohan, who appeared for the survivor, said.

In the period of 2016 to 2020, 2019 had the highest number of crimes against children (4674 cases) reported in Kerala. There were 1,262 POCSO cases in 2019, 1,243 cases in 2020 and 743 POCSO cases so far in 2021.

A few weeks ago, on July 24, a 66-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his granddaughter. Sivankutty of Ambedkar Colony in Thamalam, Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested from a hideout.