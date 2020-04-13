Kerala is faring well against COVID-19, but people cannot ignore lockdown: Pinarayi

Ahead of the Vishu festival, many markets in Kerala were crowded with people who were in a rush to buy commodities for the celebration.

Strongly condemning those who are breaking lockdown rules, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that it would be dangerous to relax the lockdown conditions.

Ahead of the Vishu festival that falls on April 14, many markets of Kerala were crowded with people who were in a rush to buy commodities for the celebration. Speaking to the media on Monday, Chief Minister said that lockdown rules cannot be breached under any circumstances.

"The number of recovered patients is increasing and the number of newly-infected patients is decreasing, that does not mean that we can relax and flout the precautionary measures that are being taken," the Chief Minister said.

He also added that people behave as if lockdown is going end, which cannot be encouraged.

He said that on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce more details about the lockdown and may give clarity about the restrictions that will be in place.

In the context of Vishu and Ramdan in the month of April, the Chief Minister requested people to contribute their Vishu Kaineettam (the money gifted to younger ones by elders during Vishu) and Zakat (the charity given to the poor during the month of Ramdan) to Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that three more COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Monday, while 19 more patients have recovered.

Two of the confirmed cases are from Kannur district, and one is from Palakkad. One patient has travel history to a foreign country while two others were infected through their contact.

Currently, in the state there 178 patients under treatment and a total of 197 people have recovered.

A total of 1,12,183 people are under quarantine, of which 715 people are in hospital and the others are at home.

86 people were admitted to hospital on Monday. 15,683 samples have been sent for testing till date.

Addressing the media on Monday, the Chief Minister once again stressed the need of bringing home the people who were stranded outside the country.

"The people who went there for a visit, other short-term needs, pregnant women, etc...have to be brought back as they cannot stay there. We have requested the Central government to arrange special flights. Once they are brought back, the state will take care of all other procedures of quarantine and will take care of them," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state has increased the number of samples tested per day to make sure that about 1000 samples are tested per day.

He added that the 96.5 percent of ration distribution has been completed and 5,32,000 food kits have been distributed across the state.

In another mindful decision, Kerala CM announced that the state will provide food to Lakshadweep natives who are stranded in Kerala.

"Lakshadweep natives depend on our state for medical treatment, higher education and for many other necessities. Now they might be facing a financial crisis. So they will also be provided with food," he declared.

He also stated during the press meet that any political interventions that tamper the smooth functioning of the community kitchens should end.

He ensured that cochlear implant centers will be opened on some days as people with hearing disabilities face problems. Issues of the farmers and small-scale businessmen will also be considered, CM added.

Four special police stations to coordinate the COVID-19 prevention measures will be established, he said. The women police stations will come to Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad districts.