Kerala family buries the body of a man, he returns a week later

The family of Antony Ouppadan had conducted a funeral and buried another person by mistake.

The Angamaly police will be exhuming the body of a man that was buried at the St Joseph’s Church on August 16. The body was mistakenly identified as that of 68-year-old Antony Ouppadan, whose family members conducted a funeral, prayers and buried the body. However, on August 21, the 68-year-old Antony returned home, shocking everyone. Soon, the family realised that they had buried the wrong body. The Angamaly police have now initiated an investigation to identify the body.

According to reports, on August 14, a body was found on the pavement at Aluva.The police had advertised about the body, and the family members and panchayat members of Aluva, on August 16, identified the body as that of Antony. The body was handed over to them the same day, and it was buried following a prayer and funeral by the family and friends of Antony.

However, seven days later, Antony returned to Aluva after travelling, according to reports. “We cannot blame the relatives for misidentification as the deceased person had a striking similarity with that of Antony. The facial resemblance was identical,” Angamaly SHO Lalkumar P had told Times of India. The report also states that they will be obtaining permission from the revenue divisional officer (RDO) to exhume the body and recover samples for DNA profiling.