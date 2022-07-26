Kerala equipped to deal with monkeypox, no need for concern: Health Minister

Health Minister Veena George said that the primary contacts of the three persons who contracted monkeypox have tested negative.

As concerns about the monkeypox rise in the wake of three cases being reported in the state, the Kerala Health Department has said that there is no need to worry about monkeypox as testing and surveillance measures are in place. “There is nothing to be concerned or worried about monkeypox, as testing and surveillance have been intensified across the state and those among the primary contacts of the three infected persons in the state have tested negative,” Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Monday, July 25.

The minister said that while the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak as a global emergency due to its spread to around 68 countries, the disease is not highly infectious. She added that the Kerala government is equipped to handle the virus. “However, people, especially those with a foreign travel history, need to be cautious and alert,” she said, and added that the health professionals and workers in the state have been given training to identify and deal with monkeypox cases. Directions have been issued to health authorities across the state to be vigilant, she said.

Regarding the three persons who tested positive for the disease, the minister said that their health condition is stable and none among their primary contacts have tested positive for the infection till now.

A 35-year old man, who came to Kerala from the UAE earlier this month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third person to test positive for the virus in the country as well as the state. The Malappuram native had arrived in Kerala on July 6 and had fever since July 13, the health department had said.

The first case of monkeypox in India, a rare but potentially serious viral illness, was reported in Kerala on July 13. Recently, the fourth case was reported after a man from Delhi — who had no history of foreign travel — tested positive for the monkeypox virus.

India reported its fourth case on Sunday, July 24, after a man from Delhi — who had no history of foreign travel — tested positive for the monkeypox virus.

According to WHO, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.

In its 'Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease' issued by the Union government, it has been stated that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring a prolonged close contact, or through direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, and indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated clothing or linen of an infected person. The incubation period of monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days. The symptoms include lesions which usually begin within 1-3 days of fever onset, lasting for around two-four weeks and are often described as painful until the healing phase when they become itchy.

