Kerala DYFI leader arrested for forging NEET mark list

Sami Khan, a 21-year-old DYFI leader from Kollam, got into trouble when he approached the Kerala High Court with a petition that he was not able to get admission despite a good NEET score.

After some activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the CPI (M), were recently arrested in fake and forged certificate cases in Kerala, another youth wing activist of the party has been arrested after it was found that he had forged his mark list of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET exam as it is called.

Sami Khan, a 21-year-old Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader from Kollam, got into trouble when he approached the Kerala High Court with a petition that despite securing good marks in the 2021-22 NEET examination, he was not able to get admission to the undergraduate course. Acting on the petition, the Kerala HC directed the NEET to report on why this had happened. The NEET, upon going through Sami Khanâ€™s complaint, found that it was a forged mark list and that he was seeking admission based on a fake document.

The local police were soon alerted and after hours of questioning, Sami Khan was then taken into custody, and his arrest was recorded. What has raised eyebrows is the manner in which the police allegedly kept the case under wraps as the arrest was recorded on June 29.

Earlier last week, former SFI leader K Vidya was arrested for allegedly forging documents for a guest lecturer's job in a government college in Kerala and sent to judicial custody. Vidya has been booked under Section 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (committing forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently using forged documents as genuine) of the IPC.