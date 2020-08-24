Kerala donates Rs 15 lakh ad revenue from First Bell online classes to CMDRF

First Bell is the Kerala state government's programme through which virtual classes for students are streamed online or broadcast on TV.

An amount of Rs 15 lakh generated from ad revenue through First Bell classes has been donated to the Chief Ministerâ€™s Distress Relief Fund or CMDRF, an official from Kerala confirmed. This initiative was launched on June 1 as an interim arrangement (and not as alternate) to hold classes as state schools were forced to close down due to Covid-19 pandemic. Classes are streamed online or broadcast on TV.

K Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) told IANS that only limited and restricted advertisements are permitted in their YouTube channel.

"It has been decided to donate the first month's advertisement revenue of Rs 15 lakh to the CMDRF. the endeavour was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic and has successfully telecast 1,500 episodes so far," said Sadath.

"At present, every month, as much as 442 terabyte of data is being reported from 141 countries on the web and mobile platforms of KITE VICTERS channel alone and its YouTube channel now has over 17.6 lakh subscribers and over 15 crore viewers," added Sadath.

The initiative by the Kerala Education Department was taken through the KITE VICTERS educational channel.

He said that as part of the programme, general classes on yoga, motivation and careers have already begun, while classes on sports education would start soon, followed by classes on mental health from the first week of September.

The online classes reach an estimated 43-45 lakh students of the government and government-aided schools.

For the students who donâ€™t have access to a smartphone or internet, the classes are streamed through the government-run Kite-Victers channel, which is available on cable TV networks.

After the programme was launched, several students from tribal pockets could not attend classes as they had no access to TVs or internet facilities. The state government took efforts to provide these facilities to panchayats where students did not have internet access and TV, in order for them to able to watch the online classes.