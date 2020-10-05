Kerala doctors withdraw protests after meeting with Minister KK Shailaja

Senior doctor Aruna and two head nurses were suspended last week after it was revealed that a person who was under treatment in COVID-19 ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical college hospital had maggots on his body.

Government doctors who were on strike in Thiruvananthapuram stopped their protest after a meeting with Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday. A group of doctors were on protest against the suspension of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital's COVID-19 nodal officer Dr Aruna.

Not just in the capital city, doctors from medical colleges across the state had boycotted out patient treatment duty for two hours in the morning during the last two days.

The Health Minister on Monday told the media that doctors had withdrawn the strike after their meeting with her. She said that it is not right to criticize all the health workers citing isolated issues. "When there were allegations we decided to conduct a probe, and suspend a few seniors during the time of the probe. But that doesn't mean that Dr Aruna has done something wrong. She is a very hard working doctor. All health workers have been doing extra duty for last many months. They are working day and night," she said. One of the striking doctors however told TNM that they have withdrawn the strike only temporarily and will resume depending on the action taken by the department.

She also added that by October 6 evening, a detailed inquiry report will be submitted and a decision about the action against the health workers will be taken then.

Relatives of Anilkumar, the patient, alleged that the hospital staff did not inform them about his condition even though they regularly called them. Anilkumar was admitted in the hospital after he was paralysed by a fall. He was later tested positive for coronavirus while on treatment and was sent to the COVID-19 ward.

Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) that lead the protests said that this incident was not the faukt of a particular doctor but was the failure of the system. They said that there is an extreme staff shortage.