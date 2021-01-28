Kerala to deploy 25,000 cops to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are followed

The Kerala government has decided to conduct one lakh tests each day out of which 75 per cent will be RT-PCR tests.

news Coronavirus

With Kerala continuing to witness a surge in COVID-19 infections, recording 5,771 new cases, including three UK returnees, on Thursday, taking the tally to 9,11,362, the state government has decided to deploy 25,000 police personnel to ensure that virus guidelines are strictly followed by the people.

As many as 5,594 have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 8,35,046.The toll has gone up to 3,682 with 19 more fatalities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

The active cases stood at 72,392.

He said in the past few days, COVID-19 cases have been witnessing a sharp rise each day and the government has decided to conduct one lakh tests each day, 75 per cent of which will be through the RT-PCR method.

Vijayan said though the highest number of cases are being reported from Kerala, studies have shown that less than 3 per cent of the state's population have been infected by the virus.

"We will continue to bring out the real facts with regard to the virus spread before the people and will not shy away fearing criticisms," Vijayan told reporters here.

Police will keep a strict watch at bus stands, hospitals etc, where there is crowding of people, to ensure that physical distancing is maintained and people wear masks, he said.

From Friday, 25,000 police personnel will be deployed in various places to ensure that the restrictions are being followed. This is to reduce the spread of the infection, Vijayan said.

Vijayan also said people should travel after 10 pm only if it is extremely essential.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 58,472 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate touched 9.87 per cent. So far, 94,59,221 samples have been sent for testing.

Ernakulam recorded 784 fresh cases today, followed by Kollam 685, Kozhikode 584 and Kottayam 522.

At least three people who returned from the UK in the last 24 hours have tested positive for the virus. With this, 74 people who have come from Britain have tested positive for the infection and samples of 51 have returned negative.

Of the fresh cases today, 45 are health workers, 88 had come from outside the state and 5,228 people were infected through contact.

At least 2,14,935 people are under observation in various districts, including 11,809 in hospitals.



(With PTI inputs)