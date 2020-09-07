Kerala crosses 3000 mark in daily COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram reported 528 new cases on Sunday.

news Coronavirus

Kerala crossed the daily COVID-19 case mark of 3000 on Sunday, reporting 3082 cases of the coronavirus. The state tested a total of 41,392 cases.

On Sunday, ten deaths which took place between August 21 and September 2, were added to the total death toll. Four of the deaths listed on Sunday were from Thiruvananthapuram, two from Kozhikode and one each from Kollam, Kasaragod, Kannur and Alappuzha.

According to reports, of Sundayâ€™s new cases, nearly 94% were locally acquired infections. This also includes 50 health care workers.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded 528 new cases on Sunday. The other cases reported were as follows: Malappuram - 324, Kollam - 328, Ernakulam - 281, Kozhikode - 264, Alappuzha - 221, Kasaragod - 218, Kannur - 200, Kottayam - 195, Thrissur - 169, Palakkad - 162, Pathanamthita - 113, Wayanad - 40 and Idukki - 39.

Out of the cases reported, 56 of them had traveled from abroad and 132 from other states. 2844 of them had been infected through local transmission. Out of this, the source of infection for 189 people is yet to be traced.

Of all patients in Kerala undergoing treatment, 2196 people have recovered as their COVID test came negative. They have been discharged and placed out of strict quarantine.

Over 2,00,296 people are under observation in different parts of the state. Out of this, over 17,000 have been admitted in hospitals in the state. On Sunday, 2410 persons were admitted to hospitals.

In the last 24 hours, 41,392 samples have been sent for testing. 18,72,496 samples for different tests including CBNaat, TruNaat, pooled samples, airport surveillance, routine samples, sentinel surveillance etc. have been taken.

As part of the sentinel surveillance programme to check for infection among vulnerable groups, 1,83, 771 samples have been collected.

The state has 23 hotspots now, while 20 areas have been removed from the list of hotspots in the state.