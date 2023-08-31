Kerala CPI-M uniting to defend â€˜one familyâ€™, says Congress legislator

Renewing his attack on Kerala's ruling CPI-M in general and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in particular, first time Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnaden on Wednesday, August 30 slammed its state Secretary MVGovindan for defending Vijayan's daughter Veena. Kuzhalnaden said he has the highest regards for the CPI-M, but claimed that today it is pathetic that the entire aim of the party is to shield Veena Vijayan.

"If this continues, it will be not that far when the once prominent party will collapse and vanish away. With this defence, whatâ€™s actually happening is leaders like (Ernakulam district CPI-M Secretary) CN Mohanan and (Idukki district CPI-M Secretary) CV Varghese have amassed huge wealth. I challenge Govindan to tell to the people in these two districts if these two leaders have amassed wealth beyond their known sources of income," he said.

Kuzhalnaden also answered the questions posed by Govindan and said that he welcomes Govindan to come and inspect all his accounts statements.

"Also I again wish to ask Govindan to come out with the statements of Veena, her IT company Exalogic, and the GST filed. When I ask about Veena, I have placed all my accounts statement and am waiting for anyone from the CPI-M to come and have a look," added Kuzhalnaden and said he has not conducted any violation of the land and revenue rules of the state, while the state CPI-M headquarters is constructed violating all the rules.

Ever since a media report appeared last month based on a Income Tax report that Veenaâ€™s IT firm had collected Rs 1.72 crore from a Kochi based mining company â€“CMRL, for no services done, Kuzhalnaden has been going hammer and tongs against her and the CPI-M.

Neither Vijayan nor Veena has commented on the reports, despite both the Congress and the BJP trying their best to get a response from the two.