Kerala CPI local secretary accused of assaulting wife over dowry, booked

Ihsana and Shameer got married three years ago. Ihsana said that Shameer has been physically and emotionally harassing her over dowry.

A case has been filed against a local committee secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) for alleged dowry harassment and domestic violence against his wife. Speaking to TNM, an official from the Kayamkulam police station in Keralaâ€™s Alappuzha district said that the case was booked against Shameer Roshan, based on a complaint from his wife Ihsana, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Kayamkulam Taluk hospital after she was subjected to physical torture by the husband.

Ihsana and Shameer got married three years ago and in one of her statements to Manorama news, Ihsana said that Shameer has been physically and emotionally harassing her over dowry related issues ever since their marriage. According to her mother, Shameer used to kick Ihsana and hit her with a belt. This was reiterated by the police as well, who said that there were belt marks on Ihsanaâ€™s body when she was admitted to the hospital.

Shameer has been booked under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 498A (Husband or relative of woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.