Kerala COVID-19 patient who alleged neglect by Thrissur govt hospital dies

In two videos he posted from the Thrissur Government Medical College hospital, Nakulan alleged that he was given neither daily medication for the kidney ailment nor other basic necessities.

Coronavirus Controversy

A COVID-19 patient in Kerala, who had recently raised allegations of neglect by the Thrissur Government Medical College hospital where he was admitted, passed away on Tuesday night. Thirty-nine-year-old Nakulan, a resident of Thrissur’s Vadanappally, was also suffering from kidney ailments. He had, twice in the past week, complained on social media alleging lapses by the hospital.

It was last week that Nakulan, who came for dialysis treatment to the Thrissur Medical College, was diagnosed with COVID-19, and got admitted in the hospital. In the two videos he posted from the hospital, he alleged that he was given neither daily medication for the kidney ailment nor other basic necessities. One of the videos even showed visuals of him lying down in a hospital corridor reportedly due to a sudden bed shortage.

“When I got admitted to the corona ward suddenly, I thought I could arrange someone to get my things, including medicine. But after I got admitted, they are saying they won’t allow anything from outside. I can’t manage with the medicines that they give now. I need the ones that I’m taking already. They don’t seem to understand that,” he said in a video message addressed to the Superintendent of the hospital.

In the video, Nakulan also pleaded with the authorities to allow his friend to bring him the things he required. “I’ll abide by all the rules… Please allow me to bring the things I need,” he had said.

In another video, he said, “It’s been four days since I brushed my teeth. I don’t have a toothbrush, paste, soap or clothes with me.” He also alleged that he had not eaten for two days.

In the video, which showed him lying in a hospital corridor, Nakulan said he was forced out of his bed when a patient who required oxygen needed a bed. He can then be heard alleging that the staff were not checking on him despite raising complaints that he was not feeling well. A health worker can then be heard in the video asking if he has any breathing issues.

In the video, Nakulan also urged his friends to raise the issue of neglect by the hospital.

According to reports, Nakulan was shifted to the intensive care unit when his condition worsened. However, he succumbed on Tuesday night.

When TNM talked to officials at the Thrissur Medical College, they said that the allegations have not come to their notice. “We’re not sure what happened, but we have started a probe into the incident,” said an official.

Watch the video shared by patient:

