Kerala court denies bail to 5 CPI(M) workers arrested in Periya twin murder case

Strongly opposing the bail was the CBI which told the Ernakulam Additional chief judicial magistrate court that giving bail to these accused will impact further investigation.â€¨

A local court in Kochi on Friday, December 10 refused bail to the five CPI(M) workers who were arrested on December 1 by the CBI in connection with the murder of two youth Congress workers on February 17, 2019 at Periya in Kasargode district. The five, who were refused bail, are -- local CPI(M) leaders Periya Raju, Vishnu Sura, S. Madhu, Reji Varghese and Hari Prasad. Strongly opposing the bail was the CBI who told the Ernakulam Additional chief judicial magistrate court that giving bail to these accused will impact further investigation.

Incidentally, the ongoing CBI probe into the brutal twin murder case has sent shockwaves to the ruling CPI(M). In the remand report, filed before the CBI court in Kochi on December 2, it states that former CPI(M) Udma legislator -- K V Kunhiraman is the 21st accused in the case.

It was on December 1, 2020, the Pinarayi Vijayan government suffered a huge setback when the apex court upheld the verdict of the Kerala High Court's division bench to hand over the murder case probe to the CBI and exactly after a year, the CBI arrested the five CPI(M) leaders in connection with it.

The gruesome murder took place on February 17, 2019 at Periya in Kasaragod district. Youth Congress workers, Kripesh, 22, and Sharath Lal, 24, were attacked by three motorcycle-borne men while returning from an event. While Kripesh died at the Kasaragod district hospital, Sharath succumbed to his injuries on his way to a medical facility in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

The families of the victims and the Congress have been demanding a CBI probe from the outset, saying that the police had failed to arrest the real accused, who, according to them, are senior CPI(M) leaders in Kasaragod who had conspired to eliminate the two young Congress workers.

The family then approached the High Court and the Single Bench approved of it, but the Pinarayi Vijayan government appealed in the division bench, which upheld the single bench verdict. The Pinarayi Vijayan government then approached the Supreme Court and on December 1, 2020, the apex court upheld the division bench's verdict.