Kerala couple and three kids found dead at home, cops suspect murder-suicide

Sreeja, her husband Shaji, and Sreejaâ€™s children from a previous marriage â€” Surabi (8), Sujin (10) and Suraj (12) â€” were found dead at their home in Kannur district on May 24.

A couple who got married recently were found dead at their home in Kerala along with the womanâ€™s three children from her first marriage. The incident occurred near Cherupuzha in Kerala's Kannur district on Wednesday, May 24. The deceased have been identified as Shaji and Sreeja, and Sreejaâ€™s three children from her previous marriage â€” Surabi (8), Sujin (10) and Suraj (12). According to police, prima facie, the case appears to be one of a murder-suicide. Police believe the couple killed the kids first and then died by suicide.

According to an Asianet News report, Sreeja had left her first husband Sunil and started living with Shaji in Sunilâ€™s house earlier this month. Shaji also was previously married and has a wife and two children. Based on a complaint filed by Sunil seeking police assistance to oust the couple from his house, Shaji and Sreeja had been asked to go to the police station on Wednesday. However, Sreeja had reportedly called the Cherupuzha police station on Wednesday morning and informed them that they would die by suicide.

Speaking to the channel, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) KE Premachandran said that the complaint was received on Tuesday and the suicide happened on Wednesday. A case of unnatural death has been registered and a probe launched. A suicide note has also been recovered.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.

(With IANS inputs)