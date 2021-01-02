Kerala cops look for man's dead body in unused well, two friends held for his murder

According to the police, the accused killed their friend after promising to procure a panchaloha statue for him.

news Crime

For hours, Changaramkulam police and fire force officials have been trying to sift through mounds of waste in an unused well in Pookkarathara village of Malappuram to find the dead body of a man named Irshad. Changaramkulam police have arrested two people, Subhash and Ebin for allegedly kidnapping and murdering their friend 25-year-old Irshad, a native of Edappal.

The accused told the police that they dumped Irshad's body in June in the unused well, they had reportedly kept the dead body in a sack.

According to the police, both the accused collected Rs 5 lakh from Irshad promising to give him a panchaloha statue (these statues are made of five metals including gold and silver). Irshad was called to a rented quarters, where one of the accused stayed and was killed on June 11. The well situated close to the quarters is used to dump waste by the localities, and therefore the accused assumed that the dead body would never be found even if it emanates foul smell.

The case is being investigated by a team led by Tirur Deputy Superintendent of Police Suresh Babu.

Police said that the murder was planned that the accused made the victim unconscious using chloroform and hit him in the head using a weapon which resulted in the death. Later the body was dumped in the well which was filled with waste.

Police said that the accused had sent a message from Irshad's phone to his family members a day after the murder to misguide them and the police. The police had however conducted a thorough investigation and questioned around 100 people`

Police arrested the accused on Friday, 6 months after the murder as there were no witnesses for the crime. A missing case was filed in June after Irshad disappeared by his family. Police said that since there are no witnesses to the crime, they will have to collect all other scientific evidence.

The accused were brought to the spot where police conduct the searches to find the body as well as the murder weapon.



