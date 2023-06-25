Kerala cop charged under POCSO act for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl

According to the police, the girl, who was a student of class 9, is a relative of the CPO.

A civil police man from Idukki has been remanded under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) charges for raping and impregnanting a 14 year old girl. The Neyyattinkara POCSO court has remanded CPO Dileep on June 24, Saturday. Dileep,43, was arrested from Marayoor, where he worked as a CPO, on Saturday afternoon and produced before the court in Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram. As per the statement by the survivor, the policeman had raped her thrice during the last three years. It was a hospital in Thiruvananthapuramâ€™s Aryancode, where the girl was undergoing treatment, which informed the childline about the case.

According to the police, the girl, who was a student of class 9, is a relative of the CPO. She revealed Dileepâ€™s name during a counseling session with the childline workers.

Over the last one year, there have been quite a few incidents of policemen being charged under POCSO cases. In November 2022, an assistant sub inspector of police in Wayanad was suspended for sexually assaulting a complainant in a case registered under (POCSO). ASI TG Babu allegedly misbehaved with the girl when she was taken to Ooty for evidence collection. In the same month, the then Station House Officer of Beypore coastal police station in Kozhikode, PR Sunu, was arrested along with with four others in a gang rape case.

In another incident in September 2022, a police officer was charged under POCSO, for harassing a minor girl while traveling in the bus in Thrissur. Ratheesh, an officer who was on deputation in Central Bureau of Investigation allegedly harassed a 17 year old girl and was suspended following the incident.

In January 2023 State Police Headquarters decided to sack all the police officers who face criminal charges against them including POCSO cases.