Kerala cop arrested for misbehaving with women at Areekkal waterfalls

The complainants reportedly alleged that the Ramamangalam police initially tried to arrive at a compromise and settle the case, and only proceeded to file an FIR after they refused to budge.

A civil police officer (CPO) in Kerala was arrested by the Ramamangalam police on Wednesday, August 16, for allegedly misbehaving with women at a tourist spot in Piravom of Ernakulam district. Along with the arrested officer, identified as Pareed AS, civil police officer Baiju, who accompanied him to the falls, has also been suspended from service. Both officers are attached to the Muvattupuzha police station. The department has initiated an internal inquiry against the duo for allegedly consuming alcohol while on duty.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at the Areekkal waterfalls, where the officers were deployed on duty due to the high influx of tourists on Independence Day. The CPOs, who were both in civilian clothes, reportedly shouted at a group of young women, asking them to move farther from the water body. One of them, Pareed, allegedly proceeded to misbehave with the women, who immediately raised alarm. Visitors soon surrounded the two officers and eventually took them to the Ramamangalam police station where the women registered a formal complaint. The complainants reportedly alleged that both the officers seemed to have been under the influence of alcohol.

Ramamangalam Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar V told TNM that Pareed was presented before the court on Wednesday and that he has been sent to remand for 14 days. “Only Pareed has been accused of misbehaving with the women. The other officer was just accompanying him. So a case has only been registered against Pareed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the complainants have reportedly alleged that the Ramamangalam police initially tried to arrive at a compromise and settle the case, and only proceeded to file an FIR (First Information Report) after they refused to budge.

