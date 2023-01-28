Kerala: Cong releases white paper on fiscal status, alleges state debt at Rs 4 lakh cr

Opposition leader VD Satheesan presented the white paper on Saturday, January 28, ahead of the presentation of the state budget on February 3.

The opposition United Democratic Front headed by the Congress in Kerala has published a white paper on the fiscal status of the state alleging that it is in a financial crisis and that the debt of the state is Rs 4 lakh crore. Opposition leader VD Satheesan released the white paper at a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, January 28.

The white paper was released ahead of the state budget to be presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal in the state assembly on February 3. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front is in power in the state.

Satheesan, in the press meet, cited some of the points in the white paper. According to this, the proportion between debt and state domestic product should be below 30%. "I had predicted that this would become 38.2% in 2027. But it has become 39.1% now surpassing the prediction. This is more precarious than big states," he said. The Congress in 2020, too, had released a white paper on the financial crisis in the state.

Satheesan also claimed that as he had predicted in 2020, the KIIFB became inactive. Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) is a government constituted corporate financial institution to mobilise funds for infrastructure development. "As per the data of last year, KIIFB has only Rs 3419 crore as fund. How is funding of the projects announced to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore possible with this?," he asked, adding that the tax collection is the worst in the state. The other major points in the white paper mention that revenue deficit and fiscal deficit have increased, public debt and debt in general have gone up, lethargy in tax collection and failure in implementing GST (Goods and Services Tax).

It also stated that the social security pension in the state has become a liability, the agriculture sector is in crisis and that the Silver Line (K-Rail) project is a white elephant.