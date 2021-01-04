Kerala colleges and universities reopen after nine months

The classes will be conducted between 8.30 am and 5 pm on all days, except Sundays.

Coronavirus Education

The colleges and universities in Kerala reopened on Monday, after a gap of nearly nine months. The educational institutions are functioning following strict COVID-19 protocols. However, the classes will be conducted between 8.30 am and 5 pm on all days, except Sundays.

Around 1,350 higher educational institutions including arts and science colleges, engineering colleges, law colleges and all the state universities and the lone central university in the state located in Kasaragod district of Kerala have commenced their classes. Only 50% of students will be allowed in each class based on the strength, in compliance with strict COVID-19 norms.

Parvathi Babu, a third-year BA political science student of a college in Thiruvananthapuram, told IANS, "It is an excitement to be among the classmates and teachers in physical form after such a long gap. We were in a virtual world for the past nine months."

However, some teachers have expressed their discontent over the education department's decision to extend the timings of the classes. Thomas Sebastian, a teacher with a government arts college in the state capital, said, "Workload is very high and with classes between 8.30 am and 5 pm, teachers are overburdened. Besides, conducting classes on Saturdays is also not a good idea."

Higher Education Department Principal Secretary Usha Titus said that the new arrangement has been made to compensate for the gap and to ensure that the academic session continues normally. "The working pattern will adhere to the University Grants Commission's (UGC) guidelines which mandate 40 working hours a week, of which 16 hours had to be dedicated to the classes of assistant professors and 14 hours for associate professors and professors," said Usha Titus.

Transport Minister AK Saseendran told media that he has already directed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) to immediately take action regarding the roll-out of travel concession to students.

