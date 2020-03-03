Kerala collectorate clerk arrested for allegedly misappropriating flood relief funds

CPI(M) leader MA Anwar and his associate Mahesh are absconding, after it was found that over Rs 10 lakh had been transferred to Anwar’s account.

news Crime

A section officer at the Ernakulam civil station was arrested on Monday after he was found to have allegedly misappropriated flood relief funds. Vishnuprasad, a clerk at the collectorate, had earlier been suspended by the Collector following the controversy.

The arrest came after delays in the inquiry, and a CPI(M) leader MA Anwar and his associate Mahesh are both absconding. Police conducted evidence collection at the collectorate after the arrest.

Anwar was also suspended from the CPI(M) after the controversy came to light.

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas had earlier confirmed that the accused were allegedly attempting to misappropriate relief money. He had told the media that this case was a deliberate attempt to cheat and no similar incidents had occurred elsewhere.

As per the case, names of 325 beneficiaries were allegedly found to have been duplicated while transferring flood relief funds in March 2019, after which an additional amount of Rs 10,54,000 was transferred to the account of Anwar. An internal enquiry conducted by the collectorate found that the money was allegedly transferred to the local political leader's account in five installments. The last installment came on January 24, 2020.

Some of the staff at the Ayyanad Service Cooperative Bank, in Vazhakkala of Ernakulam noticed that a large sum was transferred to Anwar's account from the state treasury. The staff grew suspicious after Anwar withdrew Rs 5 lakh from the account. Following this, they alerted the authorities, after which the District Collector immediately ordered for the money to be seized. During the internal inquiry, it was found that Vishnuprasad was allegedly also involved in the scam.

Though Anwar remitted the amount back to the treasury, a case was lodged by the Thrikkakara police for financial fraud, cheating and conspiracy against Anwar, Vishnuprasad and Mahesh. In an explanation given to the party, Anwar reportedly said he does not know how the funds came into his account.

