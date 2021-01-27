As the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in Kerala, a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to impose stringent rules and restrictions to curb the spread of the virus in the state. It was also announced that police will be deployed to monitor citizens’ compliance with the rules. Kerala currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. As of Tuesday, the test positivity rate (TRP) stood at 11.02%, which is among the highest in India.

The meeting held on Wednesday concluded that relaxations in COVID-19 regulations, and the reduced vigilance of the people, are the key reasons for the increase in cases. While the CM has announced that existing regulations need to be strictly adhered to, no new restrictions have been imposed, according to the statement.

“While conducting public events, COVID-19 protocols should be strictly adhered to. Physical distancing and wearing masks should be mandatory,” the statement reads. It has also been decided to deploy police officials to monitor if this is being followed.

Presently, it is the sectoral magistrates who are monitoring whether COVID-19 regulations are being followed in the districts. “While this will be continued, it has been decided that police will also be there. The number of sectoral magistrates will also be increased,” CM said.

About public gatherings and weddings in particular, upto 100 persons can participate in wedding celebrations at present. “This should not be increased under any cost,” the statement said.

Though the government has announced the tightening of restrictions, this will be done in such a way that livelihoods will not be affected, the release added. According to a study by the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College’s Community Medicine Department, 56% of people contracted the coronavirus from within their households. 20% contracted it from marketplaces, shopping malls, restaurants, etc and 20% from their place of employment. 65% of those who contracted the virus did not practice social distancing and 45% did not wear masks, the study added.

One lakh tests per day

The state has also decided that one lakh tests will be held in Kerala daily. Of these, 75% will be RT-PCR tests, the CM announced. Everyone in migrant workers camps, cashew factory labourers and old age homes will be tested as well.

As new local body councils have been formed after the LSGD elections, it has been directed to reform ward-level committees for preventive measures. District panchayat presidents will also be made part of COVID-19 preventive measures.

Health experts including the Indian Medical Association have recently been pointing out that the trajectory of COVID-19 active cases in Kerala is dangerous. IMA’s Kochi chapter had also released a statement two days ago, stating the need for strict regulations to be deployed in Kerala.

Kerala has been reporting the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the country, in the past few weeks. Kerala’s active cases stand at a whooping 71,843, with Maharashtra coming in second with 45,041 cases as of Tuesday.