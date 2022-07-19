Kerala CM says no legal action against EP Jayarajan

The Chief Minister also said that the airline company failed to provide safety and security to its passengers and took a stand favoring the attackers.

news Assembly

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Tuesday, July 19, dismissed the Opposition demand seeking legal action against former minister EP Jayarajan in an incident related to the Youth Congress protest inside an aircraft last month. Replying to a submission moved by Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Pinarayi said that the probe indicates that Youth Congress workers including its top leadership conspired to create this incident and Jayarajan was in fact protecting the CM.

Earlier in the day, former MLA and Congress leader KS Sabarinadhan was arrested by the Valiyathura police in Thiruvananthapuram on charges of conspiring and planning the in-flight protest against Pinarayi last month.

In a detailed reply to the opposition, Pinarayi also said that the airline company IndiGo had imposed a flying ban on Jayarajan and two Youth Congress workers in connection with the protest onboard the plane carrying the state Chief Minister last month. He told the assembly that there are allegations that the order of the internal complaints committee of IndiGo was one-sided and the order itself says that it was an ex-parte order. A three-week travel ban has been imposed on Jayarajan and a two-week ban each on the two Youth Congress workers, Farzeen Majid and Naveen Kumar, by the private airliner.

"There are allegations that IndiGo company has taken a stance in support of the accused in the case. IndiGo's failure to provide safety and security to its passengers and taking a stand favouring the attackers is in fact a threat to the safety of air travel," Pinarayi said.

The airline's decision came a little over a month after the incident on June 13, when the two protesters shouted slogans against the Chief Minister inside the IndiGo aircraft soon after it landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport from Kannur. Jayarajan, who was also onboard, allegedly pushed aside the two protesters from reaching Pinarayi.

Moving the submission, Satheesan asked the Chief Minister to register a case against Jayarajan for allegedly manhandling the Youth Congress activists. "Our children (Youth Congress activists) raised slogans but Jayarajan assaulted them. The IndiGo company understood this and gave a higher punishment to Jayarajan," Satheesan said.

"They are not children. One of the accused Youth Congress activists has 19 cases against him," Pinarayi replied to Satheesan adding that the Youth Congress top leadership conspired in the act.

"The probe indicates that the Youth Congress workers planned to create such an incident. They used the official WhatsApp group of the Youth Congress to conspire and a former MLA, who is now a state office-bearer of the Youth Congress, suggested that two people travel in the same flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram and show black flags. Following this, they found a sponsor and booked three tickets for Rs 13,000 each," Pinarayi told the assembly and added that Jayarajan was in fact attempting to stop the protesters from reaching the former.

"The activists moved towards the CM when the flight reached Thiruvananthapuram despite the opposition from air hostesses. The fellow passengers were worried by this incident. At this point, former minister EP Jayarajan attempted to block the attackers who were forcing their way towards the Chief Minister," Pinarayi said and asked the opposition to "show a basic decency to condemn such acts instead of justifying them".

On June 13, the Youth Congress workers were protesting against the Chief Minister over allegations against him in a gold smuggling case. Following this incident, an FIR was registered by the police, which said that due to political enmity, the three accused, namely Farzeen Majid, Naveen Kumar and Suneeth Kumar conspired to kill the Chief Minister and boarded the flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram.