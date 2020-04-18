Kerala CM recommends pre-monsoon clean up in state

Pinarayi added that clean-ups were crucial to reducing fever and contagious diseases during monsoon.

news Health

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan endorsed a thorough pre-monsoon clean up in the state, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, the CM asked local self governments to speed up pre-monsoon cleaning and take up various activities to reduce contagious diseases during monsoons.

A plan of action for this was discussed in Friday's meeting with minister, LSG representatives and secretaries, according to reports.

"Pre monsoon cleaning should not be delayed in the state as there comes a spike in fever and other contagious diseases during the monsoons. To ensure a disease free environment, offices, houses and other public places must be cleaned. The local self governments must take the initiative by starting a drive to encourage households to clean their premises as well. Special care must be taken in COVID-19 hotspots where one day should be picked for cleaning offices, houses and public places by maintaining social distancing," CM Pinarayi said in his Facebook post.

Not more than five people can clean the offices and public places. The CM also asked the LSGs to ensure that no flooding happens and that solid waste does not get dumped in drains and water bodies.

"A treatment mechanism to treat the waste at source must be devised. And campaigns to encourage this must also be held," the CM added. LSGs have also been asked to coordinate the work of volunteers for cleaning up streams and ponds.

The Local Self Governments should especially focus on mosquito cleaning activities, ensuring safety of schools, maintenance of roads in the area and ensuring availability of drinking water.

Health Minister KK Shailaja also added that cleaning was extremely important to prevent an outbreak of dengue, H1N1 and other diseases. People should also be careful about cholera and jaundice. The mosquito menace in under-construction buildings need to be resoled, she added.

Among other attendees of the high level meeting were forest minister K Raju, Fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan and excise minister TP Ramakrishnan.