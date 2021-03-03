Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan takes first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

CM Pinarayi also requested everyone to get vaccinated when they get the opportunity.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Chief Minister took his first dose at the Government Women and Children’s hospital in Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Took the COVID-19 vaccination today. Without any hesitation, everybody should get vaccinated when they get the opportunity and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. We will together overcome COVID-19,” the CM’s press note read.

The 75-year-old CM was also observed for 30 minutes, as per protocol, for adverse effects of the vaccine. On exiting the hospital, he told media persons that the experience was good entirely.

Took the first dose of Covid vaccination today. Vaccines provide immunity to diseases. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as and when it is available. Together, let us overcome this pandemic through scientific methods.#COVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/5x5yQzuxxO March 3, 2021

“With certain vaccines, you feel the pain when the medicine enters your body. There is some kind of discomfort. But with this, apart from the initial needle prick, which was very bearable, there was no feeling at all. It was very smooth. Even after getting my shot, I did not feel any effects. I rested for 30 minutes and I am feeling ok. Even those who got vaccinated on Tuesday, said that they did not experience adverse effects. So, I request people to come forward and take the vaccine,” Pinarayi told the media.

Not getting vaccinated is 'being cruel' to the society

Urging people to take the vaccine, Pinarayi said that not getting vaccinated is ‘being cruel’ to society.

“It is only vaccination that has helped the human race face and eradicate deadly diseases. When I was a child, smallpox used to exist and people used to die in groups. Today, smallpox has been eradicated from the world. Similarly, Polio used to be rampant back in the day. Today it is eradicated as little children have been vaccinated to help them fight the disease,” he said.

He also added that people should not be reluctant to get the shot due to misinformation against vaccines. “It is scientifically proven. Do not hesitate due to a very small section of people saying otherwise. Not getting vaccinated is being cruel to society, let along failing to protect your health,” he added.

On Tuesday, Health Minister KK Shailaja Teacher, Sports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, and Minister of Revenue and House E Chandrasekharan also received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

KK Shailaja and Chandrasekharan took the vaccine at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, while Ramachandran got his first shot from the Kannur district hospital.