Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns murder of Palakkad CPI(M) leader

The Chief Minister said that the police have been directed to leave no stone unturned in its investigation to bring the culprits to justice.

news Crime

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Monday, August 15, strongly condemned the late night killing of a local CPI(M) leader on the eve of Independence Day which saw both the Left party and the BJP trying to pin the blame on each other. Pinarayi, in a Facebook post, strongly condemned the killing of CPI(M) local committee member Shajahan on Sunday night and expressed his condolence over the death of the party leader.

The CM said that strict action will be taken against such moves to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the state and that the police have been directed to leave no stone unturned in its investigation to bring the culprits to justice.

Meanwhile, the police said that they were trying to verify which party the assailants belonged to as according to the FIR, the assailants, who were eight in number, were BJP-RSS workers and it was also believed that political enmity was the reason behind the killing. It said that while the assailants have been identified, no one is in custody, no arrests have been made yet, and that the investigation was going on.

The CPI(M) state secretariat, in a statement, squarely laid the blame on BJP-RSS for the killing of its party member and also for allegedly spreading false information through news media that the Left party was responsible for the murder.

Opposing the CPI(M) claims, BJP state secretary C Krishnakumar said that the killing was an outcome of divisions within the Left party and that neither his party nor RSS had any role in it.

The Congress too appeared to be supporting the BJP, with Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran saying that it appeared as if CPI(M) was behind the killing. He also said that while Congress was politically opposed to BJP, it does not mean that the latter can be blamed for everything.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly and senior Congress leader VD Satheesan questioned how the CPI(M) state secretariat can conclude that BJP was behind the killing when the police was just commencing its investigation into the matter. "Let the police investigate," he said, and added that the CPI(M) had blamed Congress for the attack on AKG Centre, but till date no evidence has been found against it.

The question as to who was behind the killing saw a dramatic twist earlier in the day, when an eyewitness -- also a CPI(M) member -- told a TV channel in the morning that it was allegedly party members who had hacked to death Kunnangadu resident Shajahan. Barely a few hours later, the eyewitness told another TV channel that it was allegedly RSS workers who had killed the CPI(M) leader. He said that the assailants were earlier members of the Left party and had then moved on to RSS. CPI(M) district secretary EN Suresh Babu too spoke on similar lines.

He alleged that some RSS workers got into an argument with CPI(M) members over replacing a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) flex board with one regarding Sree Krishna Jayanti and the victim tried to resolve the issue. Amidst the arguments, four people left on two bikes and soon returned with weapons and targeted Shajahan, Babu said.

Opposing the allegations of the CPI(M) district secretary, BJP state president K Surendran termed Babu's claims as an attempt to pin the killing on the Sangh Parivar to hide the alleged complicity of the ruling party in the murder. Surendran said, in a Facebook post, that he was thankful to the eyewitness and the media which brought out the truth.

Shajahan was a local committee member of the CPI(M), police said, adding that the incident happened around 9.30 pm on Sunday near the leader's house. Local Left leaders said that the victim had been out arranging decorations for the Independence Day celebrations when the incident occurred. After the incident, local CPI(M) leaders had alleged that the "BJP and RSS were behind the murder". However, the BJP district leadership in a statement had denied the allegation.

Read: CPI(M) leader hacked to death in Keralaâ€™s Palakkad