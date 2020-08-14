Kerala CM Pinarayi in self-quarantine, minister to hoist flag on Independence day

Several prominent persons who visited the Karipur airport following the Air India crash have tested positive for the virus.

news Coronavirus

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others have gone on self-quarantine after reportedly being exposed to COVID-19 positive patients at the Kozhikode International Airport, a presser by the Chief Ministerâ€™s office confirmed. The Chief Minister had visited the Kozhikode airport last week following the Air India Express crash which claimed the lives of 18 passengers.

With this, Co-operation and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran will hoist the national flag during the Independence Day function to be held at Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Pinarayi and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri among others had visited the site of the crash at Karipur in Malappuram on August 8.

On Friday, Malappuram Superintendent of Police U Abdul Karim too tested positive for the virus. The top police official had been under quarantine and was admitted for observation to the Manjeri Medical College hospital after his test results returned positive. He had visited the site of the air crash in Malappuram. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan too has now contracted the infection, after testing positive on Friday. The Collector was also part of the team that had visited the crash site to oversee the rescue operations.

Palakkad Superintendent of Police G Siva Vikram IPS has reportedly gone into quarantine after coming in contact with the Malappuram SP at the crash site. The Palakkad police chief had visited Malappuram following the air crash in order to help with the rescue operations.

According to reports, a fire and rescue worker who had participated in rescue operations immediately after the crash had tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, 202 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Malappuram, taking the districtâ€™s total count of active cases to 1,905. Further, two officers from the Kozhikode Meenchanda (fish market) fire station have tested positive for the virus. Twenty-six officials in the said fire station are now under observation.

At least two passengers who travelled in the Air India Express flight from Dubai to Kozhikode on August 7 tested positive for the virus. Over 50 passengers among the 189 were critically injured in the accident.