Kerala CM Pinarayi hits out at Governor; calls him anti Communist propagandist

Pinarayi Vijayan said that Arif Mohammed Khan should understand that the Communists were subjected to suppression before it came to power in the state through ballot in 1957.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday hit out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over his allegations against the State government on a number of issues, calling him an anti-Communist propagandist and urged him not to stoop to the level of Opposition politicians who target the Left dispensation in the southern State.

Hours after Khan launched an attack on the LDF government at a press conference at the Raj Bhavan, Pinarayi, also a veteran CPI(M) leader, accused the former of showing submissiveness towards RSS and told him to understand the history of the Communist movement in Kerala.

Speaking at a party programme, the Kerala CM said that Khan, the anti-Communist propagandist of the day, should understand that the Communists were subjected to suppression before it came to power in the State through ballot in 1957.

The Kerala Governor in his press meet on Monday, played visuals of him being interrupted while speaking at the 80th Indian History Congress in Kannur, Kerala in December 2019 to claim that the police did not register a case under Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code despite it being a cognisable offence. He also alleged that a senior political functionary, who now works in the Chief Minister's Office, prevented the police from acting against the protesters.

Khan further alleged that the attention of the state government was focused on silencing the voice of those differing with it and that even the Raj Bhavan had not been spared. He said the government tried to interfere in the functioning of the Raj Bhavan by questioning appointments to his staff and therefore he took action against the same.

Meanwhile, Khan was also criticised by Left party leaders and supporters for meeting up with RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat in a recent function in Thrissur. However, the Governor retorted by asking what is wrong with maintaining friendly relations with the outfit.

With PTI inputs.