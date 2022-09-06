Kerala CM criticises protesters opposing Vizhinjam port

CM Pinarayi said the Kerala government does not intend to cheat anyone and the people always want to cooperate with the State administration.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, September 5, criticised those leading the agitators against the under-construction Vizhinjam port by saying they have persuaded the fishermen to not take the assistance offered by the state government. CM Pinarayi said the government does not intend to cheat anyone and the people always want to cooperate with the State administration. The Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, which is leading the protest against the International Transshipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport at Vizhinjam, has intensified the stir with Archbishop Thomas J Netto and his predecessor Soosa Pakiam going on a day-long fast in front of the port entrance.

The protest received support from the Palayam Imam Suhaib Moulavi who said proper studies should be undertaken before the completion of the project. "Some people think they are the deciding factor in every matter, but people in the State always want to cooperate with the government. We don't cheat anyone. That's not on our agenda," Pinarayi said at an event in Thiruvananthapuram. He said the leaders of the protest had asked the people not to take the aid offered by the government.

"None of us should receive the assistance provided by the government... that is what they have said in a message to the community. I am not going to respond to that. My position does not allow me to respond to such a statement," Pinarayi said.

Palayam Imam, who spoke at the venue of the protest, said the project, when completed, would be prone to natural disasters. "When this project is completed, it will invite a series of natural disasters. We have seen that our Shanghumugham beach has now been totally eroded. A proper study should be undertaken to understand why such erosion is happening. There is no need to look into the caste or religion of the fishermen community. They are the sons of the land," Imam said.

The ministerial committee held a discussion with the agitators on Monday evening. The Kerala High Court had refused to stay the construction of the Vizhinjam Port and asked the state government to provide protection to the construction site in case the agitators resorted to vandalism.

A large number of coastal people have been staging an intense protest outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose seaport, located at Mulloor, since last week pressing for their seven-point charter of demands that include stopping the construction work and conducting a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project.

The protestors have been alleging that the unscientific construction of groynes as part of the upcoming Vizhinjam port was one of the reasons for the increasing erosion.

